Moda - Fashion Ecommerce XD Template. It is suitable for fashion store, clothing shop, minimal shop, modern. Also, you may use it for any eCommerce-related business & clothing shop blog (like fashion store or clothing products). The template will be a great solution for eCommerce business & clothing shop blog.. The Template is based on 1170 Bootstrap based Design. This XD template can be easily customized and contains an overview of the hierarchy of groups and layers for easy access. You can easily replace any picture by your own one in just a few clicks
Choose your desired collection of images and drag those to the gallery, it will automatically replace the whole grid.