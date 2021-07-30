Yellow Cowries PSI Branding

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yellow Cowries is a financial Health and Well-Being platform. It's processes are driven by it's mission to educate and motivate people regarding financial choices and enable access to financial planning and products to achieve financial freedom.
Developing the Strategy
Yellow Cowries Mission to reach the vast majority of an untapped audience was the forefront of our approach in building the winning strategy.
Defining the Brand
We developed multiple iterations during our sessions, trying to achieve the perfect balance of how the brand should look, feel and interact.
Understanding the users
The mass population (up to over 50% of the working population and those aging into it) have been particularly overlooked as a profitable target segment for financial services & products, it is this segment of people (and beyond) that yellow cowries is set out to reach.
Positioning
Understanding what the Yellow Cowries brand is and who they are speaking to in their communication helped us define the positioning of the establishment.
________________________________________________________________________________________
Connect with us, Lets talk:
info@zattu.com
www.zattu.com
+234 806 491 6662
@zattugroup on Instagram
https://www.linkedin.com/company/zattu