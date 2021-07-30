Yellow Cowries PSI Branding

Yellow Cowries is a financial Health and Well-Being platform. It's processes are driven by it's mission to educate and motivate people regarding financial choices and enable access to financial planning and products to achieve financial freedom.

Developing the Strategy

Yellow Cowries Mission to reach the vast majority of an untapped audience was the forefront of our approach in building the winning strategy.

Defining the Brand

We developed multiple iterations during our sessions, trying to achieve the perfect balance of how the brand should look, feel and interact.

Understanding the users

The mass population (up to over 50% of the working population and those aging into it) have been particularly overlooked as a profitable target segment for financial services & products, it is this segment of people (and beyond) that yellow cowries is set out to reach.

Positioning

Understanding what the Yellow Cowries brand is and who they are speaking to in their communication helped us define the positioning of the establishment.

________________________________________________________________________________________

