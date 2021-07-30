Freddie Guthrie

Poppy Langridge logo

Poppy Langridge logo small business jewellery brand identity vector identity design identity design branding logo graphic design typography
Logo design for Poppy Langridge – a Glasgow-based jewellery designer! I worked closely with Poppy to create a logo which was bold but didn't compete with her eye-catching jewellery.

Identity designer based in Glasgow, Scotland
