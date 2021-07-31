Fabian Albert

ST Logo Concept for sale letter t letter s st gradient branding brand identity logo
Hey,

This is a logo I made playing with an unused glyph from a past project. It's a combination of the letters S & T.

Please let me know what you think.

The logo is also available for sale.

Jul 31, 2021
