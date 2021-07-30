Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Default Donut! 🍩🍩🍩

Default Donut! 🍩🍩🍩 donut 3d 3d illustrations 3d icons render ui blender
It's been a long time since I last posted any shot. So here we go, this marks a beginning for me in learning 3D modelling, I am inspired by so many designers here on Dribbble who uses 3D icons or illustrations on their design, especially for UI purposes.

Those who learns Blender from YouTube should be able to recognize this donut. 😜

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
