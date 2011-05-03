Mehmet Gozetlik

We are really sorry about Sony!

Mehmet Gozetlik
Mehmet Gozetlik
  • Save
We are really sorry about Sony! antrepo a2591 typography minimal simple poster icon
Download color palette

Two Antrepo's Posters for two black days of Sony! (April 16th and 17th, 2011)
Poster 01 and Poster 02

More info is available at A2591.com

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Mehmet Gozetlik
Mehmet Gozetlik

More by Mehmet Gozetlik

View profile
    • Like