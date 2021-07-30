Surfbars is a handmade multi-language Latin / Cyrillic font that was inspired by surfing, sand, and playful style.

Comes in Regular, Italic, Underlines and Splashes

This font includes a full set of fun and unique uppercase and lowercase letters, numerals, and a large range of punctuation. Overall it contains more than 760 glyphs with 220 alternatives and +10 interesting ligatures, swashes, and underlines. With this font, you have complete freedom to use and combine various different letters, alternatives, and ligatures, by that you can be sure that your design or any kind of project will be a unique masterpiece.

Also, the combination and usage of different letters and ligatures gives you the opportunity to have fun and at the same time create your own unique style.

https://leosupply.co/shop/product/surfbars-font