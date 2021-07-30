Peter Grochowski

Crypto exchange dashboard

Crypto exchange dashboard design product theme dark dashboard financial fintech exchange bitcoin crypto blockchain user experience user interface
I guess you're not a real designer without one of those in your portfolio these days 😂

Did a quick UI exercise to see if I can keep it simple but still make it work.
Yeah, I know, the numeric values don't add up, that was not in the scope, it's just a fun splashy UI concept. Not much thought put into it, other than following industry standards and conventions.

