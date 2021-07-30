Hey, everyone!👋

Funko Pop are popular vinyl collectible figures with fans all over the world. They are produced by the American private company Funko engaged in the manufacture of cult toys dedicated to the heroes of computer games, comics, cartoons and feature films. All toys in the Funko Pop line have easily recognizable features: the figures are made in a Japanese style, the head and body are almost the same in size. The figures are well detailed, stable and look quite realistic. I fell in love with these toys.

They inspired me to create this new app concept.

If you like what you see, please, press the ❤️ icon!

Your feedback and appreciation are very important for me.

Thanks for your time!🤗