Kishan Thanki

Crypto Exchange Platform with Branding

Crypto Exchange Platform with Branding cryptodarkmode landingpage blockchainplatform blockchainproduct cryptoproduct cryptowebsite cryptobuysell coinbase binance litecoin etherium bitcoin cryptocurrencies cryptoplatform cryptoexchange uiux design
A crypto exchange platform like Binance and Coinbase with Dark mode. Created a landing page with a good research. A platform that can buy/sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Etherium and Litecoin. The user can check finance and market regularly and able to keep eye and trade anywhere from any device.

Product Design with User Experience and Problem Solving.
