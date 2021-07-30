🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Glad to show you. This is the modern hero of the cyber space. The character made with support of Victoria Arseni. Please share your thoughts ❤
I have used Blender 3d cycles render, photoshop CC and figma.
If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru