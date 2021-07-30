Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexander Tek

Flight

Alexander Tek
Alexander Tek
Hire Me
  • Save
Flight flight sneakers ux ui icon 3d art app illustrator render c4d photoshop figma web colorful 3d mascot hero character blender
Download color palette

Glad to show you. This is the modern hero of the cyber space. The character made with support of Victoria Arseni. Please share your thoughts ❤

I have used Blender 3d cycles render, photoshop CC and figma.

If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru

Alexander Tek
Alexander Tek
3d illustration, animation, lettering
Hire Me

More by Alexander Tek

View profile
    • Like