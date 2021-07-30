Andy Pratama Kong

Tweak Move Private Gym (Mobile Apps)

Andy Pratama Kong
Andy Pratama Kong
  • Save
Tweak Move Private Gym (Mobile Apps) figma prototype design homepage workout gym mobiledesign ux app dailyui graphic design animation ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!

This is my shoot for smart gym apps,
Tweak is a Gym located in Bandung,Indonesia.
I created a feature that users can see and know about trainers before deciding to join a class.
.
What do you think? 💡
Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨
-
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like ❤
Thank you !!

Andy Pratama Kong
Andy Pratama Kong

More by Andy Pratama Kong

View profile
    • Like