Bestfriends

Bestfriends design illustrator vector illustration
After tweaking the background colour more than 5 times, turning the stroke on and off various times, removing the shadow after creating them, I present you the IMG_0350_Illustration_Ver6!

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
