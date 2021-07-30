Innovative Solution for XR Market

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Leobit became a technology partner🔥 for a US-based consumer engagement company specializing in cutting-edge solutions by blending virtual 🧿 and physical worlds🪐.
The headless SaaS platform developed by our team is open to connection to any environment. Companies across multiple industries are craving for this innovative solution that enables creating an immersive and engaging XR experience with their consumers.