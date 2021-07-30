Alisiia

Logo for Russian University

Logo for Russian University university spear branding graphic design logo
This logo was created specifically for the Russian University of Metatechnologies. The goal was to create a logo based on the figure of a man throwing a spear to show the forward drive.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
