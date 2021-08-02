Error page layout design - across multiple types

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
As part of the rebrand for TotallyMoneys website we needed to re design the error pages. I created a layout style for the pages that could be repeated for all error types. At the moment the same layout is used for eight different errors, with variations on the images and copy. I've added four variants here.
For the pages our lovely illustrator Bali Engel did different types of accident and under construction scenes.
Programs used:
Figma
Photoshop
