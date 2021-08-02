Stina Ovaskainen

Error page layout design - across multiple types

Error page layout design - across multiple types totallymoney fintech ux ui dailyui error page 404 page 404
As part of the rebrand for TotallyMoneys website we needed to re design the error pages. I created a layout style for the pages that could be repeated for all error types. At the moment the same layout is used for eight different errors, with variations on the images and copy. I've added four variants here.

For the pages our lovely illustrator Bali Engel did different types of accident and under construction scenes.

Programs used:
Figma
Photoshop

I would love any feedback!

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
