Nessa Farias

Monkey Nutrition Rebranding project

Monkey Nutrition Rebranding project ux vector logo landing page typography illustration minimal design graphic design rebranding branding hightlight covers post templates instagram templates
Hello Dribbblers! Look at this rebranding concept design I've created for Monkey Nutrition: logo design, instagram templates + highlight covers.

Programs used: Adobe AI + Photoshop + Procreate

Hope you like it :) press "L" to show some love!

