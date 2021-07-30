Gideon ostew

Leaderboard | Daily UI 019

Gideon ostew
Gideon ostew
  • Save
Leaderboard | Daily UI 019 leaderboard ux ui dailyui design
Download color palette

Daily UI 019

Hi guys, this is my UI concept for Leaderboard.
what do you think? Let me know your feedback.
Don't forget to add ❤️ if you like my work. Thank you.
#DailyUI #019

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Gideon ostew
Gideon ostew

More by Gideon ostew

View profile
    • Like