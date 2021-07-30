Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Global Paradise

Global Paradise professional brand identity go move smile sea design flat paradise icon logo branding valley arrow wave tree luxury elegant modern
I created this logo for my Upwork client. This logo will be used on an e-commerce website. If you look deeply at the icon, you can see a combination of Smile, Arrow, Palm tree and waves here.

Contact me- asifiqbaljnu@gmail.com
WhatsApp- 880 1316 929112

    • Like