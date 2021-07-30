Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kadek Mahardika

Magrit - Retro vintage font

Kadek Mahardika
Kadek Mahardika
  • Save
Magrit - Retro vintage font font 80s 70s packaging branding typography type groovy retro vintage
Download color palette

Magrit is a vintage and retro bold serif display font, It has many alternates character with nice curve that you can arrange to create a nice logo lettering, or use it as a display face on a poster and add a few alterations to it to make a beautiful eye catching words.

download here --> https://crmrkt.com/W0PGz7

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Kadek Mahardika
Kadek Mahardika

More by Kadek Mahardika

View profile
    • Like