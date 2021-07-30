Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Skinny Joe Font

Inspired by Bell Bottoms pants which are trending through the disco days of the 80s

Skinny Joe features a reverse contrast style with a retro and vintage look.

That’s simply ideal for summer theme concepts such as posters, book covers, t-shirts, branding, logo, and many more.

Consists of 5 weights from thin to bold and a variable format. Skinny Joe also has alternatives for more decorative and unique looks.

https://crmrkt.com/a7yegk

