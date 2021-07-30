Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Herbert & Rosenfield Webflow website

The Herbert & Rosenfield Webflow website business uxdesign uidesign respectable fund website nikitaproject cms design ux graphic design ui webflowcms webflow branding logo
What does the phrase "modern but respectable design" mean for a 65-year-old client? :)

According to my observations, people of the age do not like animation and very much interactivity.
Aged clients like:
🔎 Сomfortable and easy-to-read text
🖼️ Big pictures
🧭 Good and convenient navigation
📰 Clear headings.

