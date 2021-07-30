Good for Sale
Brush as skeleton type design in LTTR/INK💀

Brush as skeleton type design in LTTR/INK💀 font caligraphy typeface type logo illustration design type design typography skeleton type design calligraphy lettering
LTTR/INK: Type-Designer

$120
Available on lttrink.com
Forget about tedious outline manipulation. Utilise skeletons and draw strokes with brushes! 🖌️

Draw your type design with LTTR/INK - extraordinary stroke-drawing tool for skeleton type design in Glyphs.

Try the plug-in now for FREE at our website ➡️ https://www.lttrink.com/

