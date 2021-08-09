👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Metritool is a brand new sass product from Krystal labs that allows users to monitor their websites and easily find out how to optimise for better performance, SEO ranking and overall user experience.
I created the brochure site from existing branding for the product to help convey the standout features of the product quickly, whilst also funnelling the user to an easy signup process.