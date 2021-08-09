Ollie Brown

Metritool

Ollie Brown
Ollie Brown
Hire Me
  • Save
Metritool sass site design web design website vector ux ui graphic design design
Metritool sass site design web design website vector ux ui graphic design design
Metritool sass site design web design website vector ux ui graphic design design
Download color palette
  1. ob-14-scaled.jpg
  2. ob-16-scaled.jpg
  3. ob-15-scaled.jpg

Metritool is a brand new sass product from Krystal labs that allows users to monitor their websites and easily find out how to optimise for better performance, SEO ranking and overall user experience.

I created the brochure site from existing branding for the product to help convey the standout features of the product quickly, whilst also funnelling the user to an easy signup process.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Ollie Brown
Ollie Brown
Helping brands in a digital world ✌️
Hire Me

More by Ollie Brown

View profile
    • Like