Mian Salman
ConvrtX

TrustRent Logo Design

Mian Salman
ConvrtX
Mian Salman for ConvrtX
Hire Us
  • Save
TrustRent Logo Design icon orange modern minimal t letter letter logo review buy sell home house vector branding logo design logo designer brand designer design logo rent trust
Download color palette

Hey Awesome People 🏀

This is the approved logo for TrustRent. Design is based on the concept of house with letter T in negative space. Well it is easily recognizable, minimal and modern. Hope you all like it. Let me know in the comments!

Thanks for watching! ❤️
Stay connected, Stay safe!

---------------------------------------------------

Available for new projects: salmansaleem869@gmail.com

Let’s connect:
Instagram : www.instagram.com/logo.punch
Behance: www.behance.net/salmansnake

ConvrtX
ConvrtX
We Make Ideas 🦄 Known 🌱
Hire Us

More by ConvrtX

View profile
    • Like