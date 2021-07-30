Vamsi Chowdary

Pexels Redesign Sign Up page

Vamsi Chowdary
Vamsi Chowdary
  • Save
Pexels Redesign Sign Up page ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi all,

i have recently worked on the account creation, login and forgot password user flows for the project

I will show more of this project in the future, so stay tuned.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
— Interaction design
— Responsive Design

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Vamsi Chowdary
Vamsi Chowdary
Like