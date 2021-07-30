Pexels Redesign Sign Up page

Hi all,

i have recently worked on the account creation, login and forgot password user flows for the project

I will show more of this project in the future, so stay tuned.

Services we provided:

— User Interface design

— User Experience design

— Product design

— UX research

— Product research

— Interaction design

— Responsive Design

Want to see more in the future?

Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.