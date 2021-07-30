Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Atwinta Agency

Design for a corporate website OTC-Consult

Atwinta Agency
Atwinta Agency
  • Save
Design for a corporate website OTC-Consult web design promo clean website interface minimal web design ux ui simple figmadesign desktop figma digital concept atwinta
Download color palette

A site for a company that provides tender support services from searching for current offers to signing a contract.

2b59b86c4fa283ac254929675ee59344
Rebound of
Main page design for a corporate website
By Atwinta Agency
Atwinta Agency
Atwinta Agency

More by Atwinta Agency

View profile
    • Like