Evgeny UPROCK
UPROCK AGENCY

Mastercard — website redesign. Find & card

Evgeny UPROCK
UPROCK AGENCY
Evgeny UPROCK for UPROCK AGENCY
Hire Us
  • Save
Mastercard — website redesign. Find & card animation minimal web ux design ui
Mastercard — website redesign. Find & card animation minimal web ux design ui
Mastercard — website redesign. Find & card animation minimal web ux design ui
Mastercard — website redesign. Find & card animation minimal web ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. 1600_x264mm.mp4
  2. Frame 1710.png
  3. Frame 1713.png
  4. Frame 1712.png
  5. Frame 1711.png

Fragment of the Mastercard — website redesign project.

| My Behance |

All materials were used for non-commercial purposes
and belong to its owners

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
UPROCK AGENCY
UPROCK AGENCY
Design Lab
Hire Us

More by UPROCK AGENCY

View profile
    • Like