Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yury Akulin

Aeon Grove

Yury Akulin
Yury Akulin
Hire Me
  • Save
Aeon Grove furniture branding identity triangle logo
Aeon Grove furniture branding identity triangle logo
Aeon Grove furniture branding identity triangle logo
Download color palette
  1. 2.jpg
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 3.jpg

Logo for an innovative furniture company.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Yury Akulin
Yury Akulin
Freelance Logo Design & Branding
Hire Me

More by Yury Akulin

View profile
    • Like