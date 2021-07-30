Better health means being better informed.

Our app makes it easy to check your cover details and keep on top of your extras limits and waiting periods. Plus, you can find a Members’ Choice provider, make changes to your details and make a claim. Easy log in and check your cover details, keep on top of your extras limits and waiting periods, and find your nearest Members' Choice provider.

You can also use the Medibank app to:

• Make a claim and track its processing and approval.

• Connect Apple Health to track your steps and earn Live Better points.

• Find your nearest Medibank store.

• Update your account details.

• Request and download tax documents

To use the updated App, you'll need to be a Medibank health insurance member. If you have Visitors Health Insurance, Working Visa Health Insurance or Overseas Student Health cover, you may not be able to use all the features.

​​​​​​​

❤️️

​​​​​​​

Thanks for your attention!

Share your challenge with us and we will help you to create a revolutionary product for your business

I am available for new projects

yessieklein@gmail.com