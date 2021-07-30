Space Cadet Ventures Webiste

Hi everyone!✌️

Here is our website design for the Space Cadet Ventures project.

We are really pleased with the overall final result because we covered the logo, branding, motion, 3D, and website design.

Check out the brand guidelines here and here

At HOLOGRAPHIK® we build website experiences with a strong focus on interactive design and functionality. We pride ourselves on our knowledge of brands, knowledge which we gain by thoroughly researching our client’s company, their competitors and the industry.

