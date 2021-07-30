Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Saladgree Web UI | Salad-Chain

Saladgree Web UI | Salad-Chain
By following the user interests and behavior we have crafted this website for Saladgree so that their target customers can order online.

Pixirhy, a Brand & Web Studio specialized in building & designing Brand Identities, Website, and Illustration.

We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.

Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com

Designing Experiences Through Brand Identity & Web.
