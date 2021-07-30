Ioana-Cristina Samoila

Travel App - Explore and discover new places

Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Hire Me
  • Save
Travel App - Explore and discover new places 3d graphic design illustrator branding minimal ui adobe illustrator illustration design
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐
Here is my recent exploration design for Travel App Concept.
Hope you like it and feel free to leave your awesome feedback here!

Dont forget to Like ❤ it
Thank you

Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble!
Hire Me

More by Ioana-Cristina Samoila

View profile
    • Like