Modern & Creative Online Education Landing Page Design

Modern & Creative Online Education Landing Page Design website design agency website ui design template creative design online school website education web page landing page uiux design template design landing page design web design uiux designer
Hello Dribbblers!

Another day, another shot from our project called Modern & Creative Online Education Landing Page Design.

Design with Adobe XD
Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com

Icon:
flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:
Poppins
Lobster Two

And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!Hello Dribbblers! ?

Another day, another shot from our project called Online Course Mobile App Figma . The template is highly suitable for any course, education, educationalCourse, kindergarten, learning, onlinecourse, onlineeducation, school, ui/uxcourse, university, and all other consultancy agency and businesses.

Design with Adobe XD
Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com

Icon:
flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:
Poppins
Lobster Two

And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!

