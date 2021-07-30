Fabian Albert

Food Delivery Landing Page

Fabian Albert
Fabian Albert
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Delivery Landing Page delivery app health ux ui store checkout design webdesign web page landing delivery food
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,
This is my Exploration for a Food Delivery Landing Page.
Let me hear your feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : timeloopvisuals@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Fabian Albert
Fabian Albert
Art Direction Branding UI Design UX
Hire Me

More by Fabian Albert

View profile
    • Like