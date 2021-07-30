Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gardenture Concept - Gardening Companion App

Gardenture Concept - Gardening Companion App ux concept uiux concept ui concept concept mobile apps graphic design apps ux design uiux ui
It's been a while since i've uploaded (or shot) something, and here is "Gardenture", a concept for gardening companion app that focus more on gamifying the gardening aspects. I initially designed this to be a submission for a digital innovation competition, but tough luck... So, I think i'll just upload (or shoot) this to dribbble.

