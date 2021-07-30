Rahul Parekh

Banking App (Splash + Login + Signup Screens)

Rahul Parekh
Rahul Parekh
  • Save
Banking App (Splash + Login + Signup Screens) user interface design user interface uidesign uxui uiux instagram dribbble colour color minimal ios social mobile appuidesign appdesign figma design ux ui app
Download color palette

Hello folks!
Hope you guys are doing well.
Today I designed Splash, Login and Signup screens for Banking App.
I'll post more shots of this banking app in the future so, don't forget to follow.
---------------------------------------------------------
Feel free to leave feedback and press (L) if you love it.
------------------------------------------------------
I'm available for work :
Email : rahulparekhworkemail@gmail.com
Instagram : @im_rahul_parekh
Dribbble & LinkedIn: @iamrahulparekh
---------------------------------------------------
Thank you for visit.

Rahul Parekh
Rahul Parekh

More by Rahul Parekh

View profile
    • Like