Banking App (Splash + Login + Signup Screens)

Hello folks!
Hope you guys are doing well.
Today I designed Splash, Login and Signup screens for Banking App.
I'll post more shots of this banking app in the future so, don't forget to follow.
Feel free to leave feedback and press (L) if you love it.
I'm available for work :
Email : rahulparekhworkemail@gmail.com
Instagram : @im_rahul_parekh
Dribbble & LinkedIn: @iamrahulparekh
Thank you for visit.