Badr Edd
logorilla

chat cat

Badr Edd
logorilla
Badr Edd for logorilla
Hire Us
  • Save
chat cat pet animal negativespace speach bubble chat cat design creative clever simple minimal logo
Download color palette

new updates on one of my famous logos, i was never satisfied with the cut between the third leg and the body, so i decided finally to make some revisions to make the cat a bit geometric and make the legs looks a bit connected to the body.
what do you think guys about these revisions?

7654143fded988d67dfed8f5f59d7b68
Rebound of
chat cat
By Badr Edd
logorilla
logorilla
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by logorilla

View profile
    • Like