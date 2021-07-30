SpaceWalker on 433Eros

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
There's whole civilisation on the spaceship hurdling across the vast space for the centuries in search for the breathable planet, meanwhile space walkers explore the surroundings to see what's what and build the control centres for data collections.
#Selfportrait, Went for Space walking and landed on the Asteroid called 433 Eros, The asteroid is one of a kind where you can find aliens of different species, well technically I would be the alien on their surface. The asteroid surface is red due to the red sun, and there're colour volcanoes all over the surface, also asteroid surface is abundance with various metals.