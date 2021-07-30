Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luke Farrugia

Character development - Looking for feedback.

Luke Farrugia
Luke Farrugia
  • Save
Character development - Looking for feedback. character illustration designer vector design illustrate
Download color palette

We are developing our NFT offering here: https://rarible.com/milktoast posting experimental pieces, but this collectible series is a work in progress and we'd love to get it to the next level.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Luke Farrugia
Luke Farrugia

More by Luke Farrugia

View profile
    • Like