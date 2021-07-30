vijilal vj

Track

vijilal vj
vijilal vj
  • Save
Track uiux parcel delivery app concept ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Friend 👋
This is a product design concept for tracking Amazon order delivery.
Hope you like it ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
vijilal vj
vijilal vj

More by vijilal vj

View profile
    • Like