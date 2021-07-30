Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Koustav Hazra

Black Widow song - Cage The Elephant | #21

Koustav Hazra
Koustav Hazra
  • Save
Black Widow song - Cage The Elephant | #21 album art album cover deisgn music album recreation album artwork black widow girl black and white cage the elephant photoshop photo manipulation graphic design design branding digital image digital art
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🏀

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Black Widow by Cage The Elephant. It's the 21st album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/3zQJdKcFjiHEz7Xqum4bom?si=58f639659a8540eb

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2

Koustav Hazra
Koustav Hazra

More by Koustav Hazra

View profile
    • Like