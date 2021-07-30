Black Widow song - Cage The Elephant | #21

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbblers 🏀
Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.
I tried to recreate a song album, Black Widow by Cage The Elephant. It's the 21st album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.
I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇
Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/3zQJdKcFjiHEz7Xqum4bom?si=58f639659a8540eb
Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com
I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2