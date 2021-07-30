Pete Barr

Dimply App Single Page Microsite

Pete Barr
Pete Barr
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

A temporary single page site I designed and built for the Dimply app. All animations were put together with GSAP.

Visit the site

Follow me on Twitter

Follow my work on Instagram

Pete Barr
Pete Barr
Design / Code / Animation 🤟
Hire Me

More by Pete Barr

View profile
    • Like