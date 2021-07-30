Pandu Dewantara

Healthy Catering Landing Page

Pandu Dewantara
Pandu Dewantara
  • Save
Healthy Catering Landing Page food web design website landing page ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone

This is Landing Page of Makan Sehat (Healthy Catering) design exploration.

Photo source designed by Freepik

Don't hesitate to drop your feedback.

Contact me for Projects or Collaboration:
pnd1704@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Pandu Dewantara
Pandu Dewantara

More by Pandu Dewantara

View profile
    • Like