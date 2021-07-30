ScrumLaunch

Fresh Garden

ScrumLaunch
ScrumLaunch
Hire Me
  • Save
Fresh Garden mobile app clean colorful flat illustrations illustrations vegetarian vegan nutritious food nutrition food gardening cooking vegetables fruits green guidelines ios application app fresh garden
Download color palette

Hi friends!😊

Here's our new concept, the application for quick purchases of fresh vegetables and fruits directly from farms🍓🍐🍑🍒🥦🍆🍅 It allows users to choose their favorite set of fruits and vegetables for every day, determines their own way to cooperate with large farms or private grocery stores to deliver the fresh produce they need🍀

😎 Don't hesitate to leave your thoughts!

Made for ScrumLaunch by Marina Maksimenko

ScrumLaunch
ScrumLaunch
We build great digital products for startups and brands.
Hire Me

More by ScrumLaunch

View profile
    • Like