Generator is a digital artwork which is illustrate an attempt to present our vision on a process of making a creative idea. Where creativity transforms from routine factory production to a day in amusement park. You enter in, and you’re going to ride different rides in various partsof the park. You might ride some rides a few times, but the day is mainly about as having many bright and exciting experiences as possible which symbolize creative process.

Please check the full project: https://www.be.net/gallery/117639309/Generator-creative-factory

I have used Blender 3d cycles render and I've made it in collaboration with Alexander Tek.