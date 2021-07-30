Jatin Sharma

Retro Video Game Logo - Super Mario

Retro Video Game Logo - Super Mario weekly warm up pixel unique clean simple modern logo design vintage logo retro logo vintage color retro color vintage retro game video game mario super mario
Hello Folks! 👋

Here is my second Weekly Warm Up Shot and of a Retro Video Game Logo - Super Mario. I tried to give it retro/vintage look with modern colour theme. Please do let me know your thoughts. 💭

More rebounds are coming up! 🤗

Thanks & Keep creating! ✌️

Rebound of
Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
By Dribbble
