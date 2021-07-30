At the moment | 01

Hey! 👋🏽

In this simple shot I've decided to try and do a super quick UI using only Figma and one picture that I took right at the moment. I sat on a bench with only 15-20 min and tried to do a Hero section with the view in front of me.

Maybe I will start a new personal challenge and try to do UI elements with only the resources that I have "at the moment".

Hope you enjoy!

(I've downloaded the logo with my phone to compose the frame, next time no more downloads 😅)