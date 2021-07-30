Seeb

Visual involvement - weinvolve+

Seeb
Seeb
  • Save
Visual involvement - weinvolve+ abstract illustration minimalistic illustation minimalistic abstract design graphic design data visualisation visual infographic branding flat illustration flat art illustrations illustration art creative less is more illustrator illustration
Download color palette

For weinvolve+ I made 3 illustrations to show how they approach & help their clients.

Visual involvement -
Through visual involvement they help their clients visually communicate their data , information, brand and story.

we involve.nl for more information

Seeb
Seeb

More by Seeb

View profile
    • Like