bazen.talks
bazen.

Design Tip - Zeigarnik Effect

bazen.talks
bazen.
bazen.talks for bazen.
Design Tip - Zeigarnik Effect
Have you ever heard of Zeigarnik effect? If not, you've probably experienced it a bunch of times, just didn't know explicitly that it is it. 🧠
Tip by: @JelenaJankovic @StefanTosic
Psychology often has many interesting ways of sneaking into different fields of life and work. This is one of those examples. Check out how this effect explains the drive you feel when you can visualise the goal, especially when you're close to it.
Let us know in the comments if you have some ideas on how this effect can be used in design and in which situations. We assure you, it has many, many perks 😎

